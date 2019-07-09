American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose While Edgewood Management Cut Position; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Mistras Group (MG) by $1.51 Million as Shares Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 911,736 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 51,998 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,061 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru owns 1,121 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 664,680 shares. Carderock Cap Management invested 1.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). National Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 1.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co accumulated 228,238 shares. Camarda Financial Ltd Com, Florida-based fund reported 10 shares. Fiduciary Co invested in 0.38% or 71,718 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj holds 0.2% or 1,350 shares. Phocas Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,482 shares. Campbell Newman Asset holds 3.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 111,798 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,673 shares. Boys Arnold And holds 3,370 shares. Yhb Advsrs invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15,483 shares to 2.53 million shares, valued at $901.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. $526,760 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 49,380 shares. 976 are held by Meeder Asset Inc. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 5,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Spark Invest Management Limited Co reported 13,200 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 11,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Geode Capital Ltd Com invested in 0% or 197,807 shares. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 384,278 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott stated it has 1.99 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 23,263 shares. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.59% or 971,558 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. 3,546 shares were bought by Wolk Jonathan H, worth $48,731. 15,000 shares were bought by Stamatakis Manuel N., worth $207,750.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 4,000 shares to 6,082 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 41,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).