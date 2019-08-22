American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Upped Position by $374,300; West Coast Financial Position in Nike (NKE) Has Decreased by $399,252 as Market Valuation Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $226.25. About 133,149 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.81. About 822,959 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Nike exec says co needs to step up promotion of women, minorities; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Miller Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5,270 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.07% or 28,200 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Tru Lc has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Montag A And Assoc Incorporated reported 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stewart And Patten Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,972 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi reported 115,154 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 5,972 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. L And S Advsrs reported 97,919 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 12.50M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hendershot has invested 1.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 93,763 shares. Greenwood Capital Associate Ltd Liability Corp, South Carolina-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 7.59M shares stake.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.16 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,694 shares to 78,515 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).