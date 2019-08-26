American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Ems Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $600,936; Visa (V) Stake Held by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $227.9. About 111,278 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 118.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 60,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 111,820 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, up from 51,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.57. About 684,733 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares to 93,745 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank reported 6,964 shares stake. Moreover, Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Limited holds 2.93% or 457,171 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,345 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22,787 shares. Retail Bank invested in 0.04% or 18,288 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 13,840 shares. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us Inc accumulated 86,351 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cohen & Steers invested 4.61% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Clearbridge Lc reported 3.66 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Co reported 71,220 shares stake. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 3,162 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 5,112 shares to 18,155 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 11,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,641 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendley And Inc stated it has 80,170 shares or 6.42% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Amer Investment Serv Inc has invested 0.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 6,660 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,770 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.48M shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Hartford Investment Co has invested 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cumberland Prns Limited holds 2.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 163,376 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Laurion Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company has 3.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 629,282 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Co has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,746 shares. Main Street Lc, California-based fund reported 67,089 shares. Bailard owns 69,668 shares. Country Tru Bancshares holds 1.75% or 252,764 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fin owns 118,179 shares.

