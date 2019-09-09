American Tower New (AMT) Holding Maintained by Mechanics Bank Trust Department; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $463,287 as Market Value Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Common Equity 15%

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 70.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, up from 2,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi accumulated 104,506 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Welch Gp Ltd Co holds 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,712 shares. Reliance Of Delaware holds 76,577 shares. First Personal Services holds 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,577 shares. Shoker Counsel Inc has 25,313 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 452,994 shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 99,000 shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 1.53% or 356,530 shares in its portfolio. L And S Advisors stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Payden And Rygel has invested 2.82% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). General Investors Company owns 1.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 182,300 shares. Lourd Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 10,546 shares. State Street Corp invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ohio-based Cleararc Cap has invested 1.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

