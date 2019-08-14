American Tower New (AMT) Holding Held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Raised Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 169,262 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 162,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 16,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 104,824 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66 million, up from 88,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $221.1. About 1.89M shares traded or 7.15% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 81,935 shares to 39,141 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,223 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

