American Tower New (AMT) Holder Westpac Banking Has Increased Its Stake by $1.15 Billion; Kensico Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Fiserv (FISV)

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.20M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 242,236 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.74B, up from 236,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $230.14. About 1.12 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 20,000 shares to 109,855 shares, valued at $6.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 1,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,845 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 0.04% or 5,260 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 22,167 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 1.72 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 378,856 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 9,063 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial Group Inc has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.36M shares. Daiwa holds 668,431 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 25,790 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Lederer & Associate Inv Counsel Ca accumulated 2,210 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt owns 111,812 shares. Hartford Management Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has 101,136 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 0.09% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 90,479 shares. Moreover, Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,245 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department owns 4,610 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $129.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 519,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.77M shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).