American Tower New (AMT) Holder Sigma Planning Raised Its Stake; Caterpillar (CAT) Share Price Declined While Hl Financial Services Lifted Its Holding

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 64.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, up from 2,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $216.17. About 3.33 million shares traded or 88.62% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hl Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc bought 6,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 85,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 78,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $129.91. About 6.74M shares traded or 64.28% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 03/05/2018 – “Caterpillar’s monthly retail sales growth is beginning to slow, and appears to be past its peak,” analyst Ross Gilardi wrote Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.2% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Becker Cap holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 80,122 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Prudential stated it has 837,934 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Regent Investment Mngmt Llc has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,475 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Torch Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 5,687 shares. Park Corporation Oh accumulated 9,071 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kings Point Capital accumulated 450 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc holds 0.75% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 36,836 shares. Montecito Bancshares & has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loudon Investment Management Lc accumulated 13,172 shares.

Hl Financial Services Llc, which manages about $6.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,315 shares to 31,162 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 29,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,379 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin reported 203,795 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,809 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Muzinich And holds 0.02% or 1,317 shares in its portfolio. Liberty Management holds 22,060 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Charter Tru has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Lc accumulated 47,259 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 14,595 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chevy Chase Tru Holdg, Maryland-based fund reported 370,841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 6.57M shares. Montag Caldwell Llc accumulated 204,922 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 7.14% or 408,632 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Llc reported 2.17% stake. 48,483 were accumulated by Riverpark Mngmt Lc. Kayne Anderson Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

