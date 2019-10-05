American Tower New (AMT) Holder Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Position by $3.09 Million; Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cut by $563,568 as Stock Value Rose

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 1,703 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $201,000, down from 6,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72 million shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 15,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 442,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.37M, down from 457,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $254.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2,505 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc reported 64 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Lc has 2,810 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Atika Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 3.14% or 135,300 shares. Rh Dinel Counsel accumulated 52,900 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 68,150 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 103,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 14,019 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 17,292 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 264,582 shares. Hm Payson & holds 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 500 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp holds 24,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,797 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 10,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 1,518 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Duncker Streett reported 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company has invested 1.24% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 54,448 shares. Winslow Cap Lc has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Resolution Limited holds 2.99% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 442,001 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.29% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kj Harrison And Partners Inc invested in 0.13% or 2,000 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Charter Trust reported 12,369 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 200 shares. Sadoff Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Middleton Ma stated it has 66,739 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings. Limited Ca reported 63,802 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 29,437 shares.

