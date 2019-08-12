American Tower New (AMT) Holder Harber Asset Management Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Scholtz & Company Has Lifted by $377,559 Its Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 25,502 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 51,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

