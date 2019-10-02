American Tower New (AMT) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Decreased Its Holding by $2.15 Million; Farmers Trust Co Trimmed Nucor (NUE) Stake by $3.50 Million as Share Value Declined

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 10,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 56,065 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.46 million, down from 66,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $219.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 90.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 63,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 6,653 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367,000, down from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 1.77M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – “BELIEVE THERE IS SUSTAINABLE STRENGTH IN STEEL END USE MARKETS”; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF RAW MATERIALS, JAMES R. DARSEY, PLANS TO RETIRE ON JUNE 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $354.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 48,185 shares to 90,234 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, down 55.79% or $1.30 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $312.26M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 9,594 shares to 38,723 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 43,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.