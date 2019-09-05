American Tower New (AMT) Holder Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its Stake by $600,936 as Stock Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Lifted Its Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Holding by $812,630

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 4,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 22,361 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 17,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.33. About 6.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.07. About 1.64M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 396 shares to 4,284 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,647 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (NYSE:GS).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).