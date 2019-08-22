American Tower New (AMT) Holder Edgewood Management Has Decreased Position; Copper Rock Capital Partners Lifted Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.94 Million

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.52M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 9.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 69,627 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.96. About 111,832 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Comm Savings Bank reported 4,423 shares. United Kingdom-based Parus Finance (Uk) has invested 0.67% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,441 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 282,651 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 20,044 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.53M shares. Eulav Asset reported 53,000 shares. California-based Jasper Ridge LP has invested 0.07% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Private Advisor Ltd accumulated 6,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 25,163 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 6 are owned by Bartlett Co Ltd Com. Allstate Corp accumulated 13,340 shares.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 77,447 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,290 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer And Inv Counsel Ca reported 2,210 shares. Hills Natl Bank Trust invested in 0.66% or 12,468 shares. Natixis holds 4,693 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,700 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,995 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc invested in 26,761 shares. Altfest L J & stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.38% or 8,771 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications reported 40,350 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.27% or 2.15M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 182,831 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtn owns 1,282 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 58,204 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Lc accumulated 2,133 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Financial holds 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 838,373 shares.