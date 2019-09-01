American Tower New (AMT) Holder East Coast Asset Management Raised Holding; Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shareholder Stephens Has Trimmed Holding

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 9,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6,994 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 16,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.10 million shares traded or 90.83% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58B and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 18,176 shares to 36,842 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etf Managers Tr by 64,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Kinder Morgan Cashes Out of Canada – Motley Fool" on August 21, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees | The – The Motley Fool Canada" published on August 31, 2019, Fool.com published: "Is Pembina Pipeline a Buy? – Motley Fool" on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Fool.ca's news article titled: "Pipeline Stocks Are Heating Up: Here's Where to Invest – The Motley Fool Canada" with publication date: August 28, 2019.

