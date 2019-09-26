American Tower New (AMT) Holder East Coast Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Van Hulzen Asset Management Maintains Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 83.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $674,000, down from 19,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $223. About 1.18 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1154.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 119,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 129,499 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 10,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 7.04 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners invested in 0.33% or 128,878 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt owns 80,362 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. 873,381 are held by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Earnest Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Gam Ag holds 0.18% or 81,219 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fil Ltd has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zwj Invest Counsel owns 477,241 shares. Capital Ca accumulated 82,100 shares. Natixis holds 0.55% or 1.22M shares in its portfolio. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,336 shares. Tcw Grp owns 36,265 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Company has 165,853 shares. Daiwa Incorporated owns 226,843 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Company invested in 192,221 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50 million and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,244 shares to 17,566 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 10,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,421 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 2.54% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 119,654 shares. Tiemann Investment Ltd holds 0.28% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,902 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Duncker Streett Inc invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Sabal Trust Communications, a Florida-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.86% or 111,039 shares in its portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Management Limited Liability has 0.93% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 21,695 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 20,585 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement. Brookfield Asset Management Inc accumulated 1.42 million shares or 1.25% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Llc has 421,529 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.23% or 49,790 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Serv holds 6.75% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 53,423 shares. Moreover, Rbf Cap Limited Com has 0.41% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Foster Motley stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

