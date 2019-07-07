American Tower New (AMT) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Prudential Financial Has Boosted Position by $13.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.74M shares traded or 1.06% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 177.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, up from 94,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.28. About 229,455 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 25C

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $932,974 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $59,155 was made by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 2,509 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 107,084 shares. 48,763 are held by Connors Investor Inc. 42,800 were reported by Strs Ohio. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 1492 Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,033 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 228,653 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 33,384 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 191,582 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mngmt invested in 250,266 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 123,050 were reported by Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Company. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 77,393 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 119,034 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 1,100 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 139,555 shares to 182,230 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,057 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

