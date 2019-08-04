American Tower New (AMT) Holder Claar Advisors Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Tiger Management Trimmed Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $9.42 Million as Shares Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 37.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 58,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 94,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40M shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30,597 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 10,666 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Factory Mutual reported 0.77% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.58% or 95,473 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 440,797 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. 3.66 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 441,000 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,017 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability reported 6,789 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 1,121 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport & Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.45% or 996,063 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 302 shares. Harvest Cap invested in 0.2% or 3,245 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,651 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Company. Btr stated it has 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Boys Arnold & Com Inc has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Court Place Advsr Limited Liability owns 2,376 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,544 shares. Cambridge Trust holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 132,472 shares. Old Dominion Capital accumulated 2.79% or 28,557 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.42% or 10,392 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.49% or 228,833 shares in its portfolio. 3,316 are held by Captrust Financial. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,534 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has 173,626 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,956 shares. 9,845 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Colony Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 8,063 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 262,600 shares to 689,502 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.