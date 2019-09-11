American Tower New (AMT) Holder Bruni J V & Company Trimmed Stake by $27.68 Million; Centene (CNC) Share Value Rose While Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $5.04 Million

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 86.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 140,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 22,331 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, down from 162,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $212.7. About 2.69M shares traded or 49.63% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 2.63 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Management holds 6,940 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,984 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdings Inc has 0.07% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 98,902 shares. 290,064 are owned by Torray Lc. Sterling Cap Limited Liability accumulated 11,190 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 0.06% stake. Leavell Invest holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,884 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Co has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 587,436 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP reported 659,316 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Blair William And Company Il owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,572 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 724,752 are held by Glenview Capital Mgmt Lc.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 69,820 shares to 40,373 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 90,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,067 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & invested in 26,477 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 10,068 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 1.24% or 25,991 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.24% or 224,282 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 11,505 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.05% or 7,526 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,200 shares. Conning reported 10,652 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 31,415 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Ruggie Gru has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ballentine Prns owns 2,368 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma owns 5.73 million shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio.