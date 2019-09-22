American Tower New (AMT) Holder Bruni J V & Company Decreased Holding by $4.06 Million; As Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose, Kames Capital Plc Cut by $3.35 Million Its Position

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 80,980 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.25 million, down from 101,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $164.46. About 403,874 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company sold 19,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495,000, down from 22,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $225.56. About 2.54M shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.13% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Swiss Comml Bank has 0.32% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.47M shares. Lazard Asset invested in 0.04% or 131,623 shares. American Century Companies Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1.57M shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.2% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6.41M shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 1,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Ca reported 29,623 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 0.06% or 1,595 shares. Bluestein R H Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,000 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt has invested 0.62% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hills Comml Bank owns 12,229 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Caprock Group Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. Jag Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.39% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 17,110 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 4,533 shares stake.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41M for 18.27 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Shelton holds 1,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 1,164 shares. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 3,285 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stifel Financial Corporation owns 16,984 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 23,391 shares. 146,327 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 253,540 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 10,473 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,573 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 190 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 844 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.07% or 8,200 shares.