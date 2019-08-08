American Tower New (AMT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position by $305,153 as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Lifted Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Holding

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $669,000, up from 1,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $220.25. About 410,580 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.29% or $0.1249 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4849. About 4.18 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL CEO SAYS DOWNWARD PRESSURES IN OVERALL GENERICS RETAIL MARKET APPEAR TO BE STABILIZING – CONF. CALL; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO ACQUIRE SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS AND BUSINESS OF AFFILIATE WINTAC LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 19/03/2018 – Ascendis Pharma Announces Two Posters on Rare Disease Pipeline Programs at ENDO 2018; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – lmpax Labs antitrust complaint dismissed at Federal Trade Commission; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Rev $700.5M; 27/04/2018 – ENDO: SIGNIFICANT NUMBER IN STUDY SATISFIED OR VERY SATISFIED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 2.67 million shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 170,725 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 2,886 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company. Northern Corporation accumulated 3.54 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 353,934 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 33,428 shares. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 217,055 shares. Strs Ohio holds 124,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 24,500 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 6.17 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Guardian holds 1.29% or 491,654 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity invested 0.7% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7.11M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. Motco stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp accumulated 0.05% or 24,900 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,980 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank owns 97,366 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1,251 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company. The California-based Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 9,187 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc, Washington-based fund reported 1,695 shares. 14,251 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability. Bamco Incorporated Ny invested in 0.08% or 97,828 shares. Bainco Intl holds 1.66% or 51,736 shares in its portfolio.