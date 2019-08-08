American Tower New (AMT) Holder Altfest L J & Company Increased Its Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose; Dalal Street Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Lifted by $47.25 Million

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 469.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 37,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 7,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 1.71M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 50,847 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 293,733 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 28,648 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 139,435 shares. Bridgewater LP has invested 0.18% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,393 shares. 24,405 are held by Clearline Capital Lp. Parkside Bancorporation And invested in 667 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cadence Management Ltd holds 0.02% or 5,427 shares. 3,335 were reported by America First Investment Advisors Llc. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 22,933 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 23,934 were accumulated by Leuthold Gp Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.3% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 14,251 shares. 1,310 are held by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,768 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 45,150 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 85,820 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bartlett & Ltd invested in 146,775 shares. Franklin Resource reported 3.20 million shares. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.79% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3,079 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Incorporated. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & has 1.87% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 97,694 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.32% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker holds 3,131 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk reported 9,086 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,104 shares to 863 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 26,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,621 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).