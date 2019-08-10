American Tower New (AMT) Holder Alexandria Capital Lowered Its Position by $992,092; As Air Lease (AL) Market Value Rose, Southport Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $343.49 Million

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78 million, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 1.05 million shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500.

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 5,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 34,099 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 39,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 1,502 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 36,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.