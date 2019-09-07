American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 203 13.19 N/A 3.04 69.73 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has beta of 2.68 which is 168.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares. About 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 33.78% stronger performance while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited has -88.89% weaker performance.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited on 8 of the 8 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.