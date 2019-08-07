American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 195 12.72 N/A 3.04 69.73 Power REIT 6 8.58 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 demonstrates American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Power REIT seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Tower Corporation (REIT). When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Power REIT’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.51 beta indicates that American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Power REIT has beta of 0.06 which is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Power REIT’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Power REIT can pay off short and long-term obligations better than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Power REIT are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 14.2% respectively. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.6% of Power REIT shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s stock price has smaller growth than Power REIT.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Power REIT on 9 of the 10 factors.