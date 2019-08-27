American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|200
|13.37
|N/A
|3.04
|69.73
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|12
|1.78
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|0.00%
|25%
|3.9%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Clipper Realty Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 42.86%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|3.34%
|4.61%
|9.7%
|24.14%
|48.28%
|33.78%
|Clipper Realty Inc.
|9.38%
|4.43%
|-9.84%
|-11.29%
|12.14%
|-11.63%
For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Clipper Realty Inc.
Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.