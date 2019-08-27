American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

We will be contrasting the differences between American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 200 13.37 N/A 3.04 69.73 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.78 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Clipper Realty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Clipper Realty Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 42.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Clipper Realty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) had bullish trend while Clipper Realty Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Clipper Realty Inc.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.