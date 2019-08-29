American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 201 13.37 N/A 3.04 69.73 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -3.63 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that American Tower Corporation (REIT) is 49.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Annaly Capital Management Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Annaly Capital Management Inc. has an average price target of $10.17, with potential upside of 22.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 33.78% stronger performance while Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.75% weaker performance.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.