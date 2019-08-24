American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Comparison side by side

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 199 13.16 N/A 3.04 69.73 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 3.59 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and J.W. Mays Inc. J.W. Mays Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Tower Corporation (REIT). The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. American Tower Corporation (REIT) is currently more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Tower Corporation (REIT) and J.W. Mays Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Volatility & Risk

American Tower Corporation (REIT) has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. J.W. Mays Inc.’s 114.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Tower Corporation (REIT) are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. J.W. Mays Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 4% of J.W. Mays Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has 33.78% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats J.W. Mays Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.