American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Contrasting side by side

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 186 12.04 N/A 3.04 66.05 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.27 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Farmland Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk & Volatility

American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Tower Corporation (REIT) and Farmland Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.1% and 49% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.2% of Farmland Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 4.61% 2.23% 15.41% 25.18% 44.96% 26.73% Farmland Partners Inc. -0.31% -3.21% 14.47% -15.37% -17.9% 39.43%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s stock price has smaller growth than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 7 of the 8 factors Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.