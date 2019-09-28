American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Comparison side by side

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|225
|2.78
|441.08M
|3.04
|69.73
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|26
|0.00
|105.73M
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Tower Corporation (REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|195,948,467.35%
|25%
|3.9%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|413,007,812.50%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Tower Corporation (REIT)
|3.34%
|4.61%
|9.7%
|24.14%
|48.28%
|33.78%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.