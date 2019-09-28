American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Comparison side by side

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower Corporation (REIT) 225 2.78 441.08M 3.04 69.73 American Finance Trust Inc. 26 0.00 105.73M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American Tower Corporation (REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Tower Corporation (REIT) and American Finance Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower Corporation (REIT) 195,948,467.35% 25% 3.9% American Finance Trust Inc. 413,007,812.50% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares and 0% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25%

For the past year American Tower Corporation (REIT) has stronger performance than American Finance Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats American Finance Trust Inc.