American Tower Corp. (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Menta Capital Maintains Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT)

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 121.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,729 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $291.7. About 367,176 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95 million, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $208.87. About 723,501 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $128.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR) by 48,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, January 18.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20,833 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,912 shares, and cut its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,228 are owned by Prudential Financial. Parkside Fincl Retail Bank reported 71 shares. First Amer Bancshares reported 0.02% stake. 1,598 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.06% or 4,745 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 177 shares. 157,301 were accumulated by Crescent Park Limited Partnership. 203,966 were reported by First Advsr Lp. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company invested 0.84% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 25,200 shares. 142,258 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 249,831 shares. Mackay Shields Llc reported 15,924 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). King Luther Cap Management Corporation owns 53,239 shares.

