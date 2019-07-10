American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Needham Investment Management Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $952,500

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 623,953 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.96 million, down from 626,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.40B market cap company. It closed at $211.31 lastly. It is down 44.96% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $351.77. About 1.46 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT POLITICO EVENT; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. 51,203 shares valued at $8.45M were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. Another trade for 7,243 shares valued at $1.19M was made by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,589 shares to 31,745 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 32,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. On Friday, February 8 McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 12,637 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13.