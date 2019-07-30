American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Increased Holding; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Tig Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $38.80 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 301.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 5,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TIAs; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.