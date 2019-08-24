American Tower Corp. (AMT) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose, Electron Capital Partners Has Raised Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95M, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98 million shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About 2019 Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 07/03/2018 – Centerpiece of K.l.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited holds 114,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 881 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Brandywine invested in 73,306 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Trust Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 30,471 shares. City holds 0.01% or 4,949 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 210,941 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.14% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.92 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 218,159 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 95,950 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Greenwich Invest Management reported 12,713 shares stake. Bartlett And Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 97,081 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $53.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

