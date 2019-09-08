American Tower Corp. (AMT) Share Price Rose While Wallington Asset Management Raised Position; New Amsterdam Partners Has Increased Stake in G (GIII) by $3.86 Million as Share Value Declined

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09M shares traded or 19.58% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 108.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 99,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The institutional investor held 190,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59M, up from 90,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 1.56M shares traded or 72.04% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.21% or 74,140 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,035 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,200 shares. Waverton Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 427,933 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 20,041 shares. Csu Producer Res Inc owns 4,800 shares for 3.81% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Lc accumulated 26,823 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,793 shares. Fifth Third State Bank reported 97,366 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 1,050 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Woodstock accumulated 0.09% or 2,639 shares. Mufg Americas owns 127,915 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested in 0.01% or 470 shares. Counselors Inc invested 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold GIII shares while 72 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 1.18% more from 47.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management accumulated 0% or 90,626 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.02% or 28,485 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 5,763 shares in its portfolio. 16,248 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 36,665 shares. Tci Wealth Inc holds 466 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Copper Rock Partners Ltd Co has invested 1.28% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). J Goldman & Limited Partnership has 0.76% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 9,139 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 17,900 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 256,619 shares. First Mercantile Trust has 0.05% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Verity Asset Inc owns 0.57% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) for 12,364 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa Cl B (NYSE:FII) by 64,810 shares to 209,454 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,728 shares, and cut its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for G-III Apparel (GIII) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Hot Stocks From the Sizzling Luxury Apparel Industry – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Columbia Sportswear Gains on Project CONNECT and DTC Business – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why G-III Apparel Group Stock Tumbled Today Despite a Strong Earnings Report – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is G-III Apparel (GIII) Down 17% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 05, 2019.