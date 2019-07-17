American Tower Corp. (AMT) Position Maintained by Wallington Asset Management Llc; Rdl Financial Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Holding

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 2.21 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 3,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,938 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.94 million, up from 82,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.31. About 1.09M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 85,029 were reported by Braun Stacey Assocs. Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 5,869 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 926,956 shares. Bell Bankshares owns 3,197 shares. First Personal owns 4,958 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. U S Glob Invsts Inc accumulated 9,101 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Lc has invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 267,861 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability invested 1.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quadrant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 22,610 shares. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Limited Partnership holds 3,800 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 6,825 shares. Bangor Commercial Bank owns 2,337 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. American Insur Com Tx has invested 1.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Home Depot co-founder will give 90% of his reported $4.5 billion fortune to charity – MarketWatch” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 was made by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Stock News: 8.25% Series A Preferred Stock â€” Full Redemption; 7.875% Series B Preferred Stock â€” 100307 Shares Issued; 9000000 Share ATM; 2500000 Share DRIP; Common Stock â€” Expected July 2019 $0.17 Per Share Dividend Rate; 375000 Shares Repurchased – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cannabis REIT Innovative Industrial Properties Raises Dividend By 33% (NYSE:IIPR) – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vereit: $10 Is Finally In Sight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,876 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 67,458 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsrs Lc holds 1,379 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.05% or 7,526 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Management owns 4,345 shares. Texas Yale stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Ems Cap Lp holds 2,914 shares. 449,304 were reported by Kames Capital Public Llc. Fairfield Bush Company holds 0.07% or 1,034 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Heritage Management Corp has 57,958 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Capital Ca has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.52% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.21% or 83,726 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank owns 0.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 52,966 shares.