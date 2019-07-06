American Tower Corp. (AMT) Market Value Rose While Adelante Capital Management Lowered by $490,727 Its Holding; City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Decreased Its Cresud Adr (CRESY) Position by $342,463; Stock Price Declined

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 73,256 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95 million, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $53.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 66,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. $8.45 million worth of stock was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 7,243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 24,536 shares stake. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 2,273 shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 954,955 shares. Fiduciary Trust invested in 71,718 shares. Broad Run Mgmt Limited Liability holds 11.58% or 1.33M shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.55% or 415,608 shares in its portfolio. Axel Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fulton Retail Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 36,836 shares. Greenleaf reported 67,659 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na reported 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers reported 892,996 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru Company holds 0.03% or 1,121 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Miles has 0.35% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adirondack Trust holds 2,989 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cousins Properties, Tier REIT shareholders approve combination – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why I Just Doubled Down on This REIT Stock – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the nine-month period of Fiscal Year 2019 ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Beverages & Wineries – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 11, 2018.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mexico Fund (MXF) by 210,255 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $52.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Inc (JOF) by 139,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equi (CH).