American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Point72 Asset Management LP Increased Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $4.22 Million; Shares Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 2,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 243,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.95 million, down from 245,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 31,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 130,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71M, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $152.4. About 779,460 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,100 shares. 25,790 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 62,439 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com holds 9,845 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Webster Bank N A invested in 0.04% or 1,247 shares. Phocas Fin Corp accumulated 7,482 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.09% or 9,267 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 1,225 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,791 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,350 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Co holds 2.61% or 125,329 shares in its portfolio. Citizens & Northern reported 13,418 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt owns 2.47% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 63,021 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications invested in 14,840 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas stated it has 43,340 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $2.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 75,891 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $194.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 527,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (NYSE:COR).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s (NYSE:EARN) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab U.S. REIT ETF: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanterix Corp by 136,123 shares to 50,862 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 141,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,559 shares, and cut its stake in Dean Foods Co New (NYSE:DF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Company holds 112 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 7,234 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,290 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 504,464 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Co has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). British Columbia Investment Management has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 41,416 shares. 1,911 were reported by Savant Cap Limited. Nomura accumulated 10,612 shares. 3,566 are held by Natl Asset. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kj Harrison owns 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,000 shares. Hartford accumulated 2,766 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 6,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.