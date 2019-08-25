American Tower Cl A (AMT) Stock Rose While Pettyjohn Wood & White Trimmed by $375,482 Its Holding; Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Market Valuation Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised by $3.61 Million Its Stake

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JAZZ) by 251.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 25,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 35,481 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 10,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 327,960 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 264,188 shares to 6,739 shares, valued at $640,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 121,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,015 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 0.01% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 179 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited has invested 0.06% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 715,594 shares. Epoch holds 37,816 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.05% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 650,627 shares. Rdl stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,815 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 110,994 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 105,453 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 2,597 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Scout Invs holds 0.65% or 222,273 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.16% or 1.54M shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 138,656 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp has invested 0.78% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69 million and $307.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,395 shares to 21,750 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited invested in 230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Prtn Group Incorporated Ag holds 144,060 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. World Invsts has 13.43M shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 20,950 shares. Koshinski Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,127 shares. Paradigm Advisors Ltd stated it has 4,517 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 2,940 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 127,126 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 12,988 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gru Ltd Company holds 217,517 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,140 shares.

