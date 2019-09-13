American Tower Cl A (AMT) Shares Rose While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut by $2.69 Million Its Holding; Arista Networks (ANET) Holding Has Increased by Incline Global Management Llc

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 13,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 39,881 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15M, down from 53,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Incline Global Management Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc bought 41,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 102,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.64 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $243.76. About 592,722 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66

Incline Global Management Llc, which manages about $222.93M and $485.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,108 shares to 119,198 shares, valued at $20.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 232,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,084 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $733.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM) by 11,885 shares to 76,661 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 17,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp C (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 105,826 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 184,611 shares. Haverford Trust owns 127,943 shares. 4,050 are owned by Virtu Financial Limited Co. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,334 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Girard stated it has 0.78% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiedemann Lc reported 7,294 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,991 shares. Peconic Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,500 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 63,040 shares. Arrow Financial holds 1,522 shares. Moreover, Usa Fincl Portformulas has 0.99% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Valley Advisers has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New Hampshire-based Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).