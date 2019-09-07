American Tower Cl A (AMT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Cut Its Stake by $375,482 as Stock Value Rose; Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lifted Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp Cl A (AMT) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc sold 1,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 10,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.09 million shares traded or 20.24% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 165,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 2.04M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.57 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 1.16 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 3.91 million shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 27,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa Retail Bank reported 9,434 shares stake. Colony Gru Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 3.81 million shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 23,670 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.54% or 954,955 shares. 13,840 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt Inc. Btc Capital Mngmt has 0.75% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 23,903 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.09% or 58,415 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 8,418 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Lc has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Richard C Young & Company Limited invested in 38,783 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 14,764 shares. Orrstown Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 0.98% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 53,061 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Communication Incorporated. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc, which manages about $364.69M and $307.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 5,625 shares to 25,237 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,299 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.