American Tower C (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Earnest Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $18.51 Million; As Webster Finl Conn (WBS) Stock Price Declined, Md Sass Investors Services Trimmed Holding

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 90,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 308,054 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.98 million, down from 398,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.79. About 652,667 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (WBS) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 119,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.54% . The hedge fund held 329,271 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73M, down from 448,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Webster Finl Corp Conn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 310,727 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WBS shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 982 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Par Mngmt invested in 210,100 shares. Voya Management Ltd Company has 152,348 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd owns 23 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 9,179 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 15,948 shares in its portfolio. Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 6,301 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 40,369 shares. Alps Inc has 6,905 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 27,872 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 62,535 shares. Panagora Asset accumulated 0% or 4,800 shares. Citadel Ltd Com reported 452,476 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 4,350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Boston Fed adds banking, real estate execs to board – Boston Business Journal” on January 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on May 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Webster Financial (WBS) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.58M for 10.84 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 6,397 shares to 367,654 shares, valued at $62.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adv Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.