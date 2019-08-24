American Tower C (AMT) Market Valuation Rose While Earnest Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Eaton Plc Shs (ETN) Market Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Increased Stake

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58M, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 42,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, up from 209,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26 million shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kistler owns 369 shares. Avalon Advisors has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.18M shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.34% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.73% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 5,300 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 0.14% or 125,716 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 2,373 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton has 1,638 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0.05% or 44,886 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 1.73 million shares. Middleton And Ma has invested 2.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 470 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Liability holds 1,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 4.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 29,267 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $159.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank (NYSE:HDB) by 7,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 24,695 shares to 422,571 shares, valued at $63.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 19,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,612 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX).