American Tower (AMT) Valuation Rose While Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake; Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 60,042 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.28M, down from 61,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $218.98. About 1.60M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 41,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.91M, down from 44,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reaves W H Inc holds 0.05% or 6,969 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 378,323 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 346,256 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Arrow Fin reported 1,522 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,703 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 133,058 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability invested in 3,430 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 0.98% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.15 million shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services has 53,423 shares. Fca Tx has invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Everence Cap Management owns 9,532 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.36% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 20,258 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Fragasso Group Inc has 0.67% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 16,505 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $438.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,070 shares to 194,965 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5,146 shares to 31,981 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 177 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,573 shares. Renaissance Ltd stated it has 158,499 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 2,850 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 19,816 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny invested in 0.17% or 19,959 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California State Teachers Retirement owns 730,947 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlantic Union Retail Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,710 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Boston Advisors Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Family Firm holds 1,316 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.