American Tower (AMT) Touches $226.82 High on Aug, 22; Maui Land & Pineapple Company (MLP) Sellers Increased By 2.18% Their Shorts

The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $235.89 target or 4.00% above today’s $226.82 share price. This indicates more upside for the $100.41 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $235.89 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.02B more. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $226.82. About 103,801 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP) had an increase of 2.18% in short interest. MLP’s SI was 201,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.18% from 197,400 shares previously. With 7,600 avg volume, 27 days are for Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc (NYSE:MLP)’s short sellers to cover MLP’s short positions. The SI to Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc’s float is 3.07%. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 5,114 shares traded. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) has declined 8.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLP News: 13/03/2018 – On Location: Off the Grid, on Maui; 15/03/2018 – Maui Jim Creates Two Lenses for Optical Collection; 02/04/2018 – Maui Wowi Debuts Dairy-Free Tropical Fruit Smoothie This Spring; 06/03/2018 – PowerPlay Destination Properties Announces Launch Of Sales At Luana Garden Villas On Maui; 24/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Petition from Maui coalition targets former sugar cane land; 17/04/2018 – PetersenDean Hawaii LLC Acquires Maui Roofing Inc; 06/03/2018 Barnes & Noble Announces Temporary Location to Open at Maui Marketplace on March 12; 19/04/2018 – DoJ Hawaii: Former Maui Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Theft Under Color Of Law And Witness Tampering; 25/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-cop files lawsuit against Maui Police Department claiming disability discrimination; 15/05/2018 – County of Maui Selects Array Networks Virtual Application Delivery Controllers to Optimize Centralized Geographic Information

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 149,000 communications sites. The company has market cap of $100.41 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold American Tower Corporation shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 24,156 shares stake. Iberiabank holds 35,474 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Greystone Managed Incorporated reported 66,611 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 230 shares. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 102,580 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Llc owns 22,787 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Claar Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 82,207 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 4,837 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 0.05% stake. Cls Invests Limited Co reported 272 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 440,797 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wade G W And Inc owns 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,458 shares. 14,700 were accumulated by Consolidated Investment Group Inc Limited Com. Orrstown Financial, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,551 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 26.45% less from 4.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag stated it has 8,650 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 17,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs reported 0.12% stake. Oppenheimer & reported 313,204 shares. Blackrock invested in 508,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 6,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 77,567 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 20,845 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,195 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 2,875 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation owns 0% invested in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) for 29,093 shares.