American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Barton Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $540,765; Tygh Capital Management Decreased Holding in Mastec (MTZ) by $12.24 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 71.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 255,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 103,422 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98 million, down from 358,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.03. About 90,323 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49M, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $229.97. About 336,045 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.71% or 204,694 shares in its portfolio. 22,167 are held by Cibc World Mkts Incorporated. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 34 shares. James Invest Research Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 645 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 255 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd holds 3,430 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Spinnaker Trust reported 3,131 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.01% or 84 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 15,121 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corp Tn reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bath Savings Tru invested in 2.57% or 61,830 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 19,995 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Inv Limited Company has invested 0.9% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Advsrs Asset Management invested in 174,244 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 REITs for Any Stock Market Conditions – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scott Black Buys 3 REITs in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares to 46,416 shares, valued at $82.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackline Inc by 37,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 39,847 shares to 102,421 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD).

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed MasTec’s (NYSE:MTZ) Shareholders Feel About Its 104% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MasTec Inc (MTZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MasTec: The Beat (And Raise) Goes On – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.