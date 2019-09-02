American Tower (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Barton Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $540,765; Bridgecreek Investment Management Lifted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stake

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 90,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 85,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 159,808 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.49 million, down from 162,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,015 shares to 81,749 shares, valued at $15.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,131 are held by Stephens Ar. Nordea Invest has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). North Star Invest Management holds 3,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Miller Howard Ny holds 8,991 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt owns 2,480 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.23% or 27.46 million shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.22% or 3.81M shares. Moreover, Personal Capital Advsr has 0.56% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 255,222 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 160,783 shares. Mount Lucas LP stated it has 11,179 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc reported 0.14% stake. Moreover, Wallington Asset Limited Liability has 4.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.17M shares.