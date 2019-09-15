American Tower (AMT) Stock Rose While Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $4.39 Million; Cs Mckee LP Position in Agilent Techn (A) Cut by $629,000

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 30.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 21,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,339 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, down from 69,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Techn (A) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 72,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.39 million, down from 80,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Agilent Techn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.53 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.15M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McClatchy Receives Notice From NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Lacking Sizzle – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Businessinsider.com and their article: “How a single index card helps the president of the New York Stock Exchange keep her chaotic day in check – Business Insider” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

