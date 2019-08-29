American Tower (AMT) Stock Price Rose While Grassi Investment Management Has Cut Stake; As Wal (WMT) Valuation Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Has Lifted Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 3.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/04/2018 – Walmart In Talks To Buy Online Pharmacy PillPack: Report — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 03/04/2018 – Walmart is launching a global money transfer service called Walmart2World; 09/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N TO BUY 75 PCT STAKE IN FLIPKART FOR $15 BLN -TV; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Softbank chief confirms deal to sell Flipkart to Walmart; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart may reach deal with Flipkart by June-end; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 48,445 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 55,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.56. About 460,768 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,543 shares to 186,715 shares, valued at $22.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,550 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 14,356 were accumulated by Inc Ca. Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mngmt has invested 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northern reported 6.68 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 7,374 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bainco Intl Invsts invested 1.66% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Toth Finance Advisory owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,523 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 679,810 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Consolidated Grp Limited Liability stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cornerstone Advisors reported 1,505 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,899 shares. Jag Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 8,725 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

