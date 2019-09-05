American Tower (AMT) Stock “Neutral” Rating Kept at Citigroup; The Target Price per Share is Set to $240.0000; HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (HLBZF) Sellers Decreased By 37.57% Their Shorts

HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) had a decrease of 37.57% in short interest. HLBZF’s SI was 150,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.57% from 241,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1509 days are for HEIDELBERGERCEMENT AG ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:HLBZF)’s short sellers to cover HLBZF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.19. About 3,200 shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its stock rating noted as “Neutral” by analysts at Citigroup. Citigroup currently has a $240.0000 target on the $106.72 billion market cap company or -0.44% downside potential. This was revealed in a research note on Wednesday morning.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $223.17’s average target is -7.43% below currents $241.07 stock price. American Tower had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. UBS downgraded the shares of AMT in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Citigroup. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”.

American Tower Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $106.72 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 72.83 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.36% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $241.07. About 1.64M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.91 EPS, up 3.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.85 per share. AMT’s profit will be $845.53 million for 31.55 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Tower Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.98% negative EPS growth.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.91 billion. The Company’s cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It has a 11.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

Another recent and important HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HeidelbergCement AG 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019.