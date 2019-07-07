American Tower (AMT) Stake Upped by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc; As Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Market Valuation Declined, Edmp Upped Position by $3.57 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.34. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 8.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Echo Street Management Limited Liability Com reported 401,123 shares stake. Brinker Inc has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 5,656 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 34,587 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 48,956 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First City Cap Mngmt holds 19,125 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 25,910 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 30,166 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 4,084 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). New York-based Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Kestrel Corp reported 246,950 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $1.19 million were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P on Tuesday, January 22. Shares for $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 4,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,757 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).