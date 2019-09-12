American Tower (AMT) Stake Maintained by Adams Express Company; Grand Jean Capital Management Trimmed Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $2.96 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in American Tower Corporation (AMT) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 95,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48M, up from 85,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in American Tower Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $218.53. About 1.18M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 10,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 55,561 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32M, down from 65,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $295.33. About 539,512 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32,600 shares to 408,700 shares, valued at $34.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,197 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Prns Management Lc stated it has 1,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability reported 2.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dupont Capital Mgmt invested in 70,845 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc owns 8,475 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Ltd Ca holds 3.1% or 63,802 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Group reported 1.34 million shares. Scotia accumulated 105,969 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Limited has 0.65% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 100,402 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc reported 2,700 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.64% or 72,014 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 22 shares. Girard Prns Limited holds 21,674 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.57% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Diversified Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,321 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FTI Consulting Study Finds REIT Executive Compensation Increased 6% in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At VEREIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:VER) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arbor Realty Trust Stock Is a Smart REIT Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.